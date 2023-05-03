Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

