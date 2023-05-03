Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.86.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.