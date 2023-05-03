Capital One Financial Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.