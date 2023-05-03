Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Up 0.6%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $43.65. 14,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 13,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facilities, and credit cards. It operates through the following business segments: Retail bank, Business bank, and Insurance.

