Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.01

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.01 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 166777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

