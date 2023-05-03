Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $5,125,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,551 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,864 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

