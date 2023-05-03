Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 221.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBN. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $149.41. 2,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.17. The company has a market cap of $896.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.