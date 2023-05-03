Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,312 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $227.32. 1,086,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

