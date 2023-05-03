CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 17,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

