CareMax (CMAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax Stock Up 1.2 %

CMAX stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Get CareMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at CareMax

Institutional Trading of CareMax

In other news, Director Bryan Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.