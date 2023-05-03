Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRBU. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 497,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CRBU opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 717.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.