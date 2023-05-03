Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,500 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 898,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $132,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.12. 393,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,774. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

