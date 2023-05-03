Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.30

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 30069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,057.40.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5253 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

