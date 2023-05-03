Carnegie Mellon University Purchases 168,730 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Carnegie Mellon University increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,730 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 79.8% of Carnegie Mellon University’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $145,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 681,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,484,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

