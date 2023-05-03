Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given Maintains Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.07.

CARR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

