Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

