Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,673 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,004,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,252 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,124,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 98,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,798. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

