Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 408,178 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,727,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after buying an additional 598,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after buying an additional 524,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after buying an additional 686,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 1,242,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.