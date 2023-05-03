Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 61.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.26. 226,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,042. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.