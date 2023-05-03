Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.81 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. 33,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,640. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

