Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $34.17 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $320.43. 5,901,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,918,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.