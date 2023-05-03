Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $87.56 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 831,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,562,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,125. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

