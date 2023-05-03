Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,889,193. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

