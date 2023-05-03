Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 421,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

