Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SAVA opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cassava Sciences

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVA. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.