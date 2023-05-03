Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Cassava Sciences Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of SAVA opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $51.59.
Insider Transactions at Cassava Sciences
In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVA. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.