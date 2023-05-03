Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $72,097.56 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,750. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

