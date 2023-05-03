CDbio Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, CDbio has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $20,683.29 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CDbio token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00004474 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001208 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.
About CDbio
CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.