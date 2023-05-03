CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.1 %

CDW traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $167.95. 559,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.