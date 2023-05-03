Cellectis (CLLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellectis Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.