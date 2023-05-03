CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.09

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 5955096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.