Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.38% of Cenovus Energy worth $569,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 598.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 201,227 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CVE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 4,651,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,521. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

