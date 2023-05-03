Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 34,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,196. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $858.25 million, a P/E ratio of -42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

CSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Centerspace by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Centerspace by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

