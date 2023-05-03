Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CVCY stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Central Valley Community Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

