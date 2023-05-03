CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.99

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $102.78, with a volume of 51612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in CGI by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in CGI by 38.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

