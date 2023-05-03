Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.67.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.