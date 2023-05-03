Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 564,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $80,087. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 98.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

CKPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

