Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.2 %

CPK stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

