Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 8.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Down 4.3 %

CVX stock opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $303.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.