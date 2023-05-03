China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,312.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.