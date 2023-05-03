China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,312.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.