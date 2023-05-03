ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. ChromaDex has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.80. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

