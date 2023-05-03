Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 30,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 25.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 1,647,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cinemark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

