Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

