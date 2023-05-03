Citigroup Trims GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Target Price to $5.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

GrafTech International Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in GrafTech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 264,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

