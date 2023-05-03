Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,055.04

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,055.04 ($38.17) and traded as high as GBX 3,175 ($39.67). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,100 ($38.73), with a volume of 31,297 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,740 ($46.73) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Clarkson Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,136.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,057.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £949.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Clarkson

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.54), for a total transaction of £33,564.80 ($41,935.03). 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

