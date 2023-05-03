Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded down $11.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.51. 443,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,862. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

