ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

