ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.