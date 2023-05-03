Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

CLF opened at $15.28 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.