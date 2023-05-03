CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.
CNA Financial Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 72,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,863. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.
CNA Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on CNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.
