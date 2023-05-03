CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CNA Financial Price Performance
CNA Financial stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.
About CNA Financial
CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNA Financial (CNA)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.