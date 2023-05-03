CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.
CNA Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CNA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 45,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
CNA Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.
